Conduit (LON:CRE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $300.00

Shares of Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 300 ($3.62) and last traded at GBX 302 ($3.65), with a volume of 215841 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310 ($3.75).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CRE. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Conduit from GBX 615 ($7.43) to GBX 555 ($6.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Conduit in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 521.25 ($6.30).

Conduit Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of £506.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 332.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 354.26.

Conduit Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Conduit

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.49%. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.74%.

In related news, insider Neil David Eckert purchased 29,197 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.13) per share, with a total value of £99,853.74 ($120,654.59). Also, insider Trevor Carvey bought 10,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 347 ($4.19) per share, for a total transaction of £34,700 ($41,928.47). Insiders have acquired 64,197 shares of company stock worth $21,330,374 over the last 90 days.

About Conduit

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

