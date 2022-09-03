Connable Office Inc. Boosts Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,625,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $252,064,000 after buying an additional 57,438 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,904,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,511,000 after buying an additional 52,265 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,509,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,250,000 after buying an additional 73,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,450,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,859,000 after acquiring an additional 79,975 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

RGA stock opened at $124.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.57. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $132.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.60%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

