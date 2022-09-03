Connable Office Inc. Decreases Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,556 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

