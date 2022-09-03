Connable Office Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,000 Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,492,515.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.86.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

