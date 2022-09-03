Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Barclays

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on Continental Resources in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup cut Continental Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen set a $70.00 target price on Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.14.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CLR opened at $69.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Continental Resources has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.31.

Continental Resources Dividend Announcement

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.42. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Continental Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 507.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.