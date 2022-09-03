Contrasting Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN)

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Federal Signal and Volcon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Signal $1.21 billion 1.97 $100.60 million $1.67 23.66 Volcon $450,000.00 146.08 -$40.13 million N/A N/A

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than Volcon.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Signal 0 1 1 1 3.00 Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Federal Signal and Volcon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Federal Signal currently has a consensus target price of $47.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.61%. Volcon has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%. Given Volcon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Volcon is more favorable than Federal Signal.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Signal and Volcon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Signal 7.92% 13.67% 7.75% Volcon -979.73% -428.98% -242.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Federal Signal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Volcon shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Federal Signal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.1% of Volcon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Federal Signal beats Volcon on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Signal

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

About Volcon

(Get Rating)

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

