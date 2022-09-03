Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $830.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.43 million. Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.72-$12.87 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $413.67.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of COO traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.53. 437,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,573. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $283.03 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $314.91 and its 200 day moving average is $353.53.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 18.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

