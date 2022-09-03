Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COWN shares. StockNews.com raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cowen Trading Down 0.2 %

Cowen Announces Dividend

Shares of COWN opened at $38.40 on Friday. Cowen has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $39.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

