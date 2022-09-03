Cowen Trims GAP (NYSE:GPS) Target Price to $10.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of GAP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $9.60 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GAP from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.57.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Stock Performance

GAP stock opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.75.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GAP will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently -59.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $64,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,819.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in GAP by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,050 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,366,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 931,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in GAP by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,192,000 after buying an additional 415,813 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GAP by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in GAP by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 445,547 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 227,512 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.