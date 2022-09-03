CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTSGet Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of PMTS stock opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.32. CPI Card Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

