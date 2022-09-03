CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
CPI Card Group Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of PMTS stock opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.32. CPI Card Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92.
CPI Card Group Company Profile
