Credit Suisse Group Lowers HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $33.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup lowered their price target on HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.14.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. HP has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HP will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,219 shares of company stock worth $1,648,750. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HP by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of HP by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $23,944,000 after acquiring an additional 53,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.