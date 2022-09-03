Crust Network (CRU) Price Tops $0.74 on Major Exchanges

Crust Network (CRU) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and $831,906.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crust Network has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00003751 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,816.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00132021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00034428 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022206 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 24,483,886 coins and its circulating supply is 9,245,318 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork.

Buying and Selling Crust Network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

