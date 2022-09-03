CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-$0.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.47-$2.51 EPS.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE CUBE traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,901. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.50.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUBE. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price objective on CubeSmart in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 59.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

