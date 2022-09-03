D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Buys New Position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 38.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 321,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ring Energy by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ring Energy by 64.9% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

REI stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.09 million, a PE ratio of -99.97 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $5.09.

In other news, major shareholder William R. Kruse purchased 507,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $1,354,261.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,446,948 shares in the company, valued at $35,903,351.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

