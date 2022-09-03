Dacxi 1-Day Volume Tops $74,221.00 (DACXI)

Dacxi (DACXI) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Dacxi has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Dacxi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Dacxi has a total market cap of $7.06 million and approximately $74,221.00 worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.51 or 0.01567704 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002305 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00830424 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015471 BTC.
Dacxi Coin Profile
Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,535,828,988 coins. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @DacxiGlobal.
Dacxi Coin Trading
