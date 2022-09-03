DAD (DAD) Price Reaches $0.0386 on Major Exchanges

DAD (DAD) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One DAD coin can now be bought for about $0.0386 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DAD has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAD has a market cap of $19.31 million and $534,699.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,807.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00132140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00034487 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022216 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD (DAD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,416,566 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD’s official website is dad.one. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAD

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

