dAppstore Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DAPPX)

dAppstore (DAPPX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, dAppstore has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. dAppstore has a total market capitalization of $132,040.19 and $93,482.00 worth of dAppstore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dAppstore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.12 or 0.00779564 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015601 BTC.

dAppstore Profile

dAppstore’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,350,000 coins. dAppstore’s official Twitter account is @d_appstore.

dAppstore Coin Trading

