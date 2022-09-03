Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Receives $16.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Decibel Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 801,010 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 163,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Decibel Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Decibel Therapeutics Trading Down 9.0 %

NASDAQ:DBTX opened at $4.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -1.48. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts predict that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

