Dfyn Network Price Reaches $0.0378 (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, Dfyn Network has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Dfyn Network has a total market cap of $5.41 million and approximately $320,145.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0378 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94% against the dollar and now trades at $149.48 or 0.00753590 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002343 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00834517 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015849 BTC.
About Dfyn Network
Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 143,322,274 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn.
Dfyn Network Coin Trading
