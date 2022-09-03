DGPayment (DGP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $494,631.41

DGPayment (DGP) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, DGPayment has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. DGPayment has a market cap of $494,631.41 and $1.48 million worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DGPayment coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DGPayment alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.08 or 0.00779543 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015579 BTC.

DGPayment Profile

DGPayment’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,607,815 coins. The official website for DGPayment is dgpaytech.com. DGPayment’s official Twitter account is @dgpayment and its Facebook page is accessible here. DGPayment’s official message board is dgpaytech.com/blog.

DGPayment Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DGPayment directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DGPayment should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DGPayment using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DGPayment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DGPayment and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.