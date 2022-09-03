DGPayment (DGP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $494,631.41

DGPayment (DGP) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, DGPayment has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. DGPayment has a market cap of $494,631.41 and $1.48 million worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DGPayment coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.08 or 0.00779543 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002429 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837462 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015579 BTC.
DGPayment Profile
DGPayment’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,607,815 coins. The official website for DGPayment is dgpaytech.com. DGPayment’s official Twitter account is @dgpayment and its Facebook page is accessible here. DGPayment’s official message board is dgpaytech.com/blog.
DGPayment Coin Trading
