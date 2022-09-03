dHedge DAO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $121,530.00 (DHT)

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $5.07 million and $121,530.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,801.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00034745 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022223 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

DHT is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,711,916 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge.

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.