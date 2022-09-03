DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives $37.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.21.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $17.01 on Monday. DISH Network has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $46.31. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco bought 144,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,571,924.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,711,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have acquired 343,585 shares of company stock worth $6,200,060 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in DISH Network by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 145.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 649,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 384,625 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 168.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 396,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 248,609 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $1,255,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in DISH Network by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,796,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,149,000 after buying an additional 771,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

