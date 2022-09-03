Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,698 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.26% of Dollar General worth $118,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1,658.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,095,000 after acquiring an additional 196,345 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1,704.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 21,289 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,676.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.1 %

Dollar General stock opened at $242.60 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.47. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.46.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

