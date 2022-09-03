Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 31,822 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $9,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 15,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $365.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.15 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $397.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.19.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Argus downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.04.

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,190 shares of company stock worth $1,625,744 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

