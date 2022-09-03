E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($12.76) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.46) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.00) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.06) target price on E.On in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.50 ($12.76) target price on E.On in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

E.On Price Performance

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €8.84 ($9.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €8.59 and a 200-day moving average of €9.72. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($11.02).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

