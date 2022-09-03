Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,127. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.68.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
