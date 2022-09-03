Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,127. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2,082.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 659,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after acquiring an additional 73,924 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

