Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

ETV traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 158,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,231. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $16.86.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETV. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 979,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 135,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 53,102 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 657,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 49,152 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 684,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 26,553 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

