Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:EXG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,236. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
