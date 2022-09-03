Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EXG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,236. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

