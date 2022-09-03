Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $194.12.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $161.64 on Monday. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 21,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.78 per share, with a total value of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 21,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $304,475,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $223,516,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $153,507,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.