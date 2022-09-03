eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

eGain Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of eGain stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $276.21 million, a PE ratio of 289.33 and a beta of 0.32.

Get eGain alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eGain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of eGain by 47.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,684,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 543,228 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in shares of eGain during the first quarter valued at $4,818,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter valued at $3,992,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eGain by 566.7% during the first quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 426,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 362,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter worth $4,872,000. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.