Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO) Trading Up 1.7%

Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.58 and last traded at C$3.50. Approximately 64,610 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 118,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.44.

Separately, Haywood Securities cut their target price on Eloro Resources from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 9.70. The stock has a market cap of C$244.52 million and a P/E ratio of -41.18.

Eloro Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, tin, bismuth, indium, and other base metal properties. The company holds 99% interest in the Iska Iska project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession covering an area of approximately 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, southern Bolivia; and 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver project that consists of 16 concessions covering an area of 8,933 hectares located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru.

