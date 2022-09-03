eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.76. eMagin shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 118,403 shares trading hands.

eMagin Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eMagin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eMagin by 15,868.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,921,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,909,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of eMagin by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 57,460 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in eMagin in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in eMagin in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in eMagin by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

