Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Embraer from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Embraer currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.75.
Embraer Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,019.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer
Embraer Company Profile
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Embraer (ERJ)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.