Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Embraer from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Embraer currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,019.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer

Embraer Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Embraer during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Embraer during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Embraer by 80.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Embraer by 607.2% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.