Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Down 10.3%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) shares traded down 10.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.28. 332,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,051,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

UUUU has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 362.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 264,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,776.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $1,391,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,148,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 46,772 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 17,979 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 43,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

