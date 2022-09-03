EOS Force Hits Market Capitalization of $3.49 Million (EOSC)

EOS Force (EOSC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. EOS Force has a total market cap of $3.49 million and $177,951.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS Force has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One EOS Force coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00096012 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00021125 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00257016 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00021331 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002645 BTC.

About EOS Force

EOS Force uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce. EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce.

Buying and Selling EOS Force

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS Force should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS Force using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

