Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $818.75.

Equinix Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $631.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $671.03 and its 200-day moving average is $689.49. Equinix has a one year low of $606.12 and a one year high of $885.26.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Equinix

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.39%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,320 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,848,034,000 after buying an additional 228,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after purchasing an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after purchasing an additional 630,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,713,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,709,000 after purchasing an additional 250,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

