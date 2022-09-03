EventChain Market Capitalization Achieves $38,682.43 (EVC)

EventChain (EVC) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. EventChain has a market capitalization of $38,682.43 and $10,159.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,807.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00132208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00034830 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022215 BTC.

About EventChain

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain.

EventChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

