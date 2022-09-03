Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,233,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the quarter. Everest Re Group makes up 1.9% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $371,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RE traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.01. 167,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,639. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.69. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $248.63 and a 52 week high of $308.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.31 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd.

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

