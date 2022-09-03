Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,509 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $128.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

