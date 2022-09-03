Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $196.71 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

