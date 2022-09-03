Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.55 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $39,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

LOW stock opened at $195.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.72. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

