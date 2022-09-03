Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.57 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,594 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 169.7% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth $148,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $28.17 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $35.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35.

