Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 0.8% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in GSK by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. AlphaValue cut shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.50.

NYSE GSK opened at $31.85 on Friday. GSK plc has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $46.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 50.66%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

