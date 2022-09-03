Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $7.46 Million Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 135,870 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $883,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.89. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $203.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

