Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 546 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,396,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of CDW by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $168.50 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.31.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

