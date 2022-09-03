Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.85% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 202.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 25,474 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $503,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,177,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 51,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FDLO opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.14. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72.

