EYES Protocol (EYES) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week

EYES Protocol (EYES) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, EYES Protocol has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. EYES Protocol has a market cap of $41.14 million and approximately $14,365.00 worth of EYES Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EYES Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.00755218 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002428 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00838813 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015452 BTC.
EYES Protocol Profile
EYES Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. EYES Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EYES_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. EYES Protocol’s official message board is blog.naver.com/eyesprotocol_. The official website for EYES Protocol is www.eyesprotocol.io/en.
EYES Protocol Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for EYES Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EYES Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.