FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) and FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Financial Review

FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR – Get Rating) and FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of FingerMotion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of FingerMotion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.7% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FingerMotion and FalconStor Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FingerMotion -25.14% -110.86% -56.31% FalconStor Software -16.10% -14.85% -12.32%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FingerMotion $22.93 million 1.67 -$4.94 million ($0.13) -6.87 FalconStor Software $14.18 million 0.75 $200,000.00 ($0.44) -3.39

This table compares FingerMotion and FalconStor Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

FalconStor Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FingerMotion. FingerMotion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FalconStor Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FingerMotion and FalconStor Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FingerMotion 0 0 0 0 N/A FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

FingerMotion has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FalconStor Software has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FalconStor Software beats FingerMotion on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc., a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. The company offers telecommunication providers' products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and RCS platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure. It also operates Sapientus, a proprietary big data insights platform that deliver data-driven for businesses in the insurance, healthcare, and solutions and insights financial services industries. FingerMotion, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. The company offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome legacy physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being forced to replace their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments. It also provides FalconStor StorSigh, a long-term archive and business continuity driven data replication from one centralized management point; FalconStor RecoverTrac Disaster Recovery Technology that streamlines the implementation, testing, and execution of disaster recovery operations; and FalconStor MicroScanTM Technology, which minimizes the amount of data transferred during replication by eliminating inefficiencies at the application and file system layer. The company sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. FalconStor Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

