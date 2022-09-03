Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Farfetch from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Farfetch had a return on equity of 245.67% and a net margin of 71.25%. The company had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Farfetch by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Farfetch by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Farfetch by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Farfetch by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Farfetch by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 56,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

