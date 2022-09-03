Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $200.19

Shares of Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 200.19 ($2.42) and traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.05). Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy shares last traded at GBX 172.50 ($2.08), with a volume of 14,786 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £95.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 200.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 220.44.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company. The company develops a pipeline of immune modulation based proprietary drug candidates for unmet need, including immuno-oncology, and organ protection and regenerative medicine. Its lead product candidates are Traumakine, an intravenous interferon beta-1a therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, COVID-19, acute kidney injury, cardiac protection, solid organ transplant, and ischemia reperfusion injury; and Bexmarilimab, a novel precision cancer immunotherapy candidate for treating solid tumors, non-small cell lung carcinoma, and hematological malignancies.

